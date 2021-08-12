‘Fluid situation’: HN to start year with wearing of masks optional

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

DOLA — Masks and face coverings will be optional at Hardin Northern School to start the year, but Superintendent Jeff Price advised that could change if the district gets hit by a COVID-19 outbreak.

The HN school board, at its monthly meeting Wednesday night, gave Price and his team the go-ahead to draft and change the district’s response as dictated by the conditions.

“This is a fluid situation,” Price told the board, noting the plan will likely be adjusted if there is spread in the school and/or community.

“Nothing can be ruled out as we have seen in the past 16 months,” he said.

Price added, “What we don’t want to do is take away kids’ education and experiences.”

When school begins on Aug. 18, the current plan calls for optional masks/face coverings for students, staff, visitors and spectators.

Price said it is in line with what other schools in the county are doing.

However, teachers, bus drivers and other support staff may request, but not require, mask wearing within six feet.

The HN plan noted that for COVID symptoms, parents are asked to keep their child home for a period and be symptom-free for about 72 hours.

Those who test positive for COVID are to stay home for 10 days or two negative tests on two different dates.

The district will continue to clean and sanitize high traffic areas, encourage everyone to wash hands and maintain a three-foot distance when possible.

All event tickets will be sold in advance either through the online service or by purchasing a season pass. Physical distancing is recommended at events, especially indoors, but not required.

The plan also notes that when going to an event at another school, students will be expected to follow the host school’s guidelines.

Also at the meeting, Price reported members of the senior class presented the administration a proposal to allow them to individualize their parking spaces with paint.

Andrew Cano, high school principal, said previous classes had proposed the action verbally, but this is the first written request.

“It’s a senior pride thing,” Cano said.

Price said he needs more information about the idea and to hear from other districts that allow student painting of parking spaces. If adopted, more specifications might be added such as the type of paint to be used.

Also at the meeting, the board:

– Authorized Price or a designee to approve all bus routes and any changes as needed.

– Declared the old mats from the high jump and pole vault of no value so they can be sold online.

– Approved supplemental positions for the 2021-2022 school year as follows: Andy Ayers, fall assistant athletic director; Jessica Mast, spring assistant athletic director; Rylie Bame, volunteer assistant volleyball coach; Brady Mast, High Schools That Work coordinator; and Gabriel Sheldon, assistant cross country coach.

– Approved Erika Uitto as a mentor for Cody Switzer and Kasie Benitez as a mentor for a fourth/fifth grade teacher, both for the 2021-2022 school year. The mentors will receive a $450 stipend.

– Authorized Brett Halsey, elementary principal, to choose two licensed teachers from the approved substitute list to conduct diagnostic testing of students in grades K-6 at $100 per day, per teacher, not to exceed 31 days.

– Accepted the resignation of Steve Walters as a custodian effective Aug. 16.