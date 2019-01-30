Foundation to award $157,698 in grants

The Hardin County Community Foundation will have $157,698 to award as grants to area organizations, it was announced Tuesday at the foundation’s quarterly meeting in Kenton.

The foundation will begin accepting grant applications on Friday, Feb. 1.

Applications will be available on the foundation’s website, hardinfoundation.org.

The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 28.

The grants will be presented at an awards reception in May.

Also at the meeting the board approved Mary Dickinson as a trustee.

She is replacing Sharon Haymond who stepped down at the end of December.