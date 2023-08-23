Free shoes offered to Hardin Co. students

Hardin County schools are opening for classes. This is a reminder to all parents or custodial parents or parents of home schooled students that their children are able to get free shoes from Kenton’s Shoe Sensation to make it a little easier to start the school year.

The Helen Mabrey Shoe Fund is able to provide free shoes to those who qualify. The student must be present to try on and select the desired shoes. The Hardin County Business and Professional Women’s Club sponsors this fund. It has now been decided by the club to provide for preschool (age 4 only) on through grade 12 Hardin County students.

An application must be completed legibly with information such as the student’s name and age and school of attendance. If the application cannot be read, the approval will be held until the family is contacted. Telephone numbers must be current as well as legible. Applications can be found at Helping Hands in Kenton. It is also possible to request an application by writing to the Helen Mabrey Shoe Fund, P O Box 505, Kenton, OH 43326.

Approval letters will be sent through the mail which are to be presented to Shoe Sensation when shopping for the shoes.