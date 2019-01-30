Frigid temps don’t stop mail delivery in county

Mail delivery is being suspended in parts of the United States due to the deep freeze, but not in Hardin County.

“It’s business as usual here,” Kenton Post Office Supervisor Kyle Tippie said this morning.

“Some post offices are benefiting from the cold weather (by closing), but we have some tough, great mail carriers here.”

Tippie said the U.S. Postal Service had announced it would not be making deliveries in zip codes starting with 430 and 432 in Ohio.

The Hardin County area is in the 433 and 458 portions of the state, he noted.

He said there are no plans for any change to service for Thursday.

“We are making sure everyone is dressed right and staying safe,” said Tippie. “I will be going out in the streets, taking them hot liquids and checking on them throughout the day.”

The ground temperature started out this morning at 3-below zero and was expected to continue falling at least through noon.

Winds drove the wind chill readings to the area of minus 20.

Kenton Fire Chief Tim Clark said the department has been fortunate in the cold weather so far with no calls.

“It would be difficult to much in these conditions,” Clark said. “Things would freeze up quickly.”

He advised area residents who are using alternate sources of heat to make sure those are positioned far away from any combustible materials.

Most of the portable heaters sold today have tip-over switches which shut off the unit if it should be knocked over.

“This is also a good time to check the batteries in smoke detectors,” advised Clark.

The county schools were all closed for classes due to the frigid weather conditions, with Ada Schools already postponing for Thursday as well.

Ohio Northern University also was closed today.

Ohio State, Ohio University, Cincinnati, Miami, Akron, Youngstown State, Kent State and Bowling Green State universities all canceled Wednesday classes.

The University of Toledo and Case Western Reserve University are among those telling students to stay home until Friday.

By DAN ROBINSON

Times staff writer