Girl Missing in Kenton

First responders search the Scioto River near the Leighton Street bridge for

seven-year-old Trinity Hurt. The girl was last seen at her home in the 600 block of S. Leighton Street Wednesday night, according to Kenton Chief of Police Dennis Musser.

She was last known wearing either purple or pink pajamas and was missing when her family went to wake her up Thursday morning.



A group of citizens are being organized by Mayor Lynn Webb to help search

for the missing girl.