Gopher ringers

Members of the Ridgemont girls basketball team welcomed guests to the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Mount Victory as they rang the bell for the Salvation Army on Sunday.

Another group collected donations on Saturday and the junior high girls team will work at the kettle this weekend from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Pictured are (from left) Amanda Howland, Nadia Marino, Coach Tim Weyant, Callie Cromer, Faith Jenkins, Hannah Shoffner, Jenna Ward and Kenzie Rader.

