Group launches fundraiser to help sheriff with medical costs

A fundraising effort was launched today to support the medical expenses of Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart.

He has battled health challenges his whole life. After several decades of treatments, his liver couldn’t take any more and needed to be replaced. While Keith’s surgery went well and recovery is ahead of schedule, the ordeal has left the family with large medical bills and expensive life-saving prescriptions.

“Keith has impacted every person in our community,” said Committee Chairman Brice Beaman. “We were all behind him while waiting for his ‘magic phone call’ and during his operation. We must continue to be behind him during this time.”

After learning about Everhart’s prognosis and the significant costs after insurance posed by his operation, a group of community members formed the Hope for Everhart committee and set out to explore fundraising options. Because he is an elected official, the committee is working with the Ohio Ethics Commission to ensure that all charitable donation rules are followed concerning public officers and there are no conflicts of interest.

The “House of Prayer Pentecostal Church – Hope for Everhart Fund” donations will not be reported as political contributions, nor will Everhart ever receive the money in hand. The committee will use the charitable contributions to directly pay medical providers on behalf of Everhart.

Anyone can donate to the fund online at hopeforeverhart.com or by texting the word HOPE to 888-444-8774. Donations can be made in any amount and can be made one-time or on a recurring basis at the donor’s preference.

Donors also can mail a check to House of Prayer PCoG – Hope for Everhart Fund, 12837 US Hwy 68, Kenton, OH 43326. Members of Quest Federal Credit Union can call their branch and transfer funds to the Everhart Fund over the phone.

The House of Prayer Pentecostal Church is an exempt organization as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code; EIN 34-1436305 All donors should consult with their tax advisor/preparer for federal income tax deductibility.

Individuals and groups wanting to host a fundraiser may request marketing materials and public endorsement from the Hope for Everhart Committee. To host an event, complete the form found at hopeforeverhart.com.