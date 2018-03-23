Hardin County 4-H Club News: March 23, 2018

TOWN and COUNTY CREATORS

Town and Country Creators 4-H Club met on Sunday, March 11 at the OSU Extension Office Spark Lab.

Current and new members chose projects and completed online enrollment.

The next meeting will be Sunday, March 25 at 3 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office Spark Lab.

The club will be electing officers and discussing community service. New members are welcome.

Feel free to contact advisor Katie Mustain with any questions, 419-674-3368.

–––––

LYNN VALLEY FARMERS

The first meeting of 2018 for the Lynn Valley Farmers 4-H Club will be on Wednesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Lynn Township hall.