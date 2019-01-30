Hardin County OSU Extension personnel get recognition

COLUMBUS — Several Hardin County OSU Extension professionals were recognized by Ohio State University Extension and the Joint Council of Extension Professionals for their outstanding contribution to and support of Extension programming in Hardin County.

Jami Dellifield received the Visionary Leadership Award for her accomplishments in leading Ohio State University Extension forward in addressing the opioid crisis, rural and farm stress crisis, and mental health education.

Dellifield also was awarded the Early-Career Service Award, recognizing her as the top Family and Consumer Sciences Educator with 10-years or less experience in the state.

Carol Wagner received the Meritorious Support Service Award, which is awarded to Extension support staff who go above and beyond to support programming in their counties.

She was recognized for her work on the OSU Extension Operations Unit and her dedication to Hardin County Extension and Fair programming.

Amanda Raines and Dellifield were awarded the Extension Distinguished Team Award as part of the Ohio State University Extension Mental Health First Aid Instructors Team.

The award recognizes the top teaching team in the state.

The duo was also recognized for writing the best new 4-H Project Book: Your Thoughts Matter: Navigating Mental Health.

In addition, Raines was awarded the best video interview of the 2018 in the whole state.

She received second place for her instructional video, and garnered second, third, and honorable mention placings for other creative works.

Raines was voted in as the President-elect for 2019 for the Ohio Chapter of the NAE4HA professional association.

Ken Lafontaine, retired Hardin County 4-H Educator, was awarded the Retiree Service Award for his continued effort to support 4-H as a member of the 4-H Camp Ohio Board and his work to plan the Life Member meetings and events at the NAE4-HA National Conference held in Columbus in October 2018.

The awards banquet was held at the Ohio Union in Columbus on Thursday, Jan. 24.