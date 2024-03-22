Hardin County S.O.U.P. lists menu for week

The Hardin County S.O.U.P. Kitchen will be serving meals the week of March 25-29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 340 N. Main St., Kenton.

The menu, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Monday, March 25 – chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, pudding, bread/butter and dessert

Tuesday, March 26 – ham loaf, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, bread/butter and dessert

Wednesday, March h 27 – salmon patties or sausage patties, potato wedges, green beans, fruit, bread/butter and dessert

Thursday, March 28 – scalloped chicken, vegetable medley, fruit Jell-O, bread/butter and dessert

Friday, March 29 – Smorgasbord

Our Mission Statement: To provide safe, clean, uplifting environment for community members in need of food and fellowship.

Our vision is preserving food resources to support a hunger-free community.

Monetary donations may be sent to: S.O.U.P./First Christian Church, 340 N. Main St., Kenton, Ohio 43326.