Hardin County S.O.U.P. menu set for next week

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving meals July 25-29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coterie, 1 N. Detroit St., Kenton.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, July 25 – hamburgers or hot dogs, pasta salad, Watergate salad and baked beans

Tuesday, July 26 – turkey loaf with dressing, potato salad, green beans and Jell-O

Wednesday, July 27 – baked chicken breast, corn, macaroni salad and rice pudding

Thursday, July 28 – baked spaghetti, tossed salad, garlic bread and applesauce

Friday, July 29 – smorgasbord or chef’s choice

S.O.U.P. kitchen meals are all home cooked and prepared each day by the kitchen staff. Bread and butter, dessert and beverage will be served with every meal.

The S.O.U.P. kitchen is open to everyone, from businesses and employees around the square, to senior citizens and the Hardin County Council on Aging.

S.O.U.P. depends solely on donations and checks can be made out to S.O.U.P. and mailed to: Pam Miller, 605 W. North Street, Kenton.

The ladies of Immaculate Catholic Church also will have their clothing and accessories for distribution the same week at the basement of St. Anthony’s, Kenton.