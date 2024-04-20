There will be an opportunity next week for Hardin County residents to voice their concerns about the closing of Hardin Hills Health Center.

A public hearing, hosted by the county commissioners, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Veterans Hall in the courthouse.

The county commissioners announced plans on April 11 to close the skilled nursing facility in Kenton effective July 10.

Commissioner Fred Rush, speaking at an economic development breakfast Friday in Kenton, cited three factors in their decision to close the facility:

Increased costs.

Infrastructure is starting to fail.

Reduced census.

Rush said Hardin Hills is licensed for 85 residents and the break-even point for the facility is 67 residents. When the closing decision was announced, there were 54 residents.

The closing will mark the end of more than 160 years of the county caring for residents. Initially there was a county infirmary whose original purpose was to provide a place for people who had nowhere else to go, no money or no family. It dates to April, 1858.

The Hardin County Home opened in its new facility in 1957 and its name was changed to Hardin Hills Health Center in 1997.