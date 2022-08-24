Hardin Northern Class of ‘62 reunites

Members of the Hardin Northern Class of 1962 gathered for their 60th reunion. They took a guided tour of the beautiful renovated building, shared a wonderful meal together and enjoyed the remembrances and fellowship of classmates. Attending were (from left, seated) Jerelyn (Ickes) McKinley, Norma (Dirmeyer) Bibler, Jean (Flinn) Dirkson, Colleen (Shelly) Elwood, Nancy Jones; (standing) Charlie Price, Jim Gossard, Nancy (Wilson) Musselman, Gary Bernhardt, Bill Kahler, John Miller, Dale Madison and Lauren Eibling.