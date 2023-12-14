Hardin Northern Elementary a ‘Best School’ in national ranking

By TIM THOMAS

Times staff writer

DOLA — Hardin Northern Elementary was named a top school in Ohio in recent rankings from U.S. News and World Report.

Principal Brett Halsey reported at Wednesday’s HN Board of Education meeting that the school placed in the top 13 percent of elementary schools in Ohio, based on state testing. HN Elementary came in at 398 out of about –3,600 elementary schools in the state.

According to data obtained by the publication, 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 77% scored at or above that level for reading.

It qualified HN to obtain a “Best Elementary School” badge.

“The students and staff did a great job,” Halsey said. “To get in the top 13 percent with our (50%) poverty rate and other demographics is really good. I’m proud of our kids and our teachers.”

It was the first time U.S. News and World Reports ranked elementary schools in its annual school rankings.

In other business, the board learned that HN’s attempt to purchase a new van fell through. The order was canceled by the company, said Treasurer Brennon Hattery.

He is now looking into a used Ford Expedition van. “We need to add a vehicle. We can’t wait another year,” Hattery said.

The seven-passenger van would be big enough to transport golf and robotics teams with their equipment, plus he said it could be used for travel to events for teachers and the administration.

Superintendent Drew Cano reported on preliminary plans to upgrade the weight room. He said they would like to do something that benefits all the student athletes in all sports and putting in new equipment for specific sports rather than free weights. They have met with one company and contacted more.

Expanding the facility also has been discussed and Cano suggested if they want to do it, they should do it sooner rather than later.

Also at the meeting, the board:

– Learned the fifth grade will have its DARE graduation on Monday, Dec. 18 at Hillcrest Lanes in Kenton.

– Learned the HN Robo Bears, a first-year robotics team, will participate in their first competition this Saturday in Van Wert.

– Heard from Josh Kauffman, middle school/high school principal, that over Christmas break the robotics lab will be getting a fresh coat of paint to upgrade the space from the original wood shop.

– Learned the school will host a “Formal Dining Meal” on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Kauffman said this is an effort to ensure that every student has the opportunity to see a Christmas tree, have a meal, sit and fellowship with “family” and taste a homemade dessert. The lunch will feature holiday punch, an upscale lunch, table cloths, centerpieces, music and a fireplace. Students will be asked to dress nicely that day.

– Appointed Nathan Ruhlen to the Hardin Northern Public Library board for a seven-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

– Approved the following supplemental positions for the 2023-2024 school year: Robert Overs, varsity softball; Jessica Mast, assistant varsity softball; Boyd Stewart, assistant baseball coach; Jerry Cooper, weight room advisor and Julie Emerine, assistant vocal performance volunteer.

The board set its next meeting for Wednesday, Jan. 10, with the organizational meeting at 6 p.m., followed by its regular session at 7 p.m. Jere Souder will serve as president pro temp.