Hardin Northern FFA sells 1,250 meals for annual chicken barbecue

A Hardin Northern FFA member keeps the chicken moist as it cooks.

By CADENCE COY

Hardin Northern FFA

The FFA Chicken BBQ has always been a great community fundraiser at HN and was held this year on Oct. 14, before the Senior Night football game. The event was a hit with a total of 1,250 meals sold, surpassing the chapter’s goal of 1,200. Kruz Curtis earned top seller honors. Thank you to all who bought meals in support of the FFA chapter.

The senior FFA members and officers work hard during the day to set up the drive through and make the meals, then all FFA members work a shift during the evening before the football game.

Senior and 4th year FFA member Ava Hopson has always loved the chicken BBQ. She said, “I enjoyed working at the Chicken BBQ this year. My favorite part would probably have to be transporting things back and forth on the golf cart. Our community does a great job coming out and supporting our FFA chapter. Throughout the night you can look around and see at least one person from everyone’s family.”

Hardin Northern families support the BBQ in many ways, helping with preparations, cooking, and meal distribution. The Hardin Northern FFA chapter would like to give a special thanks to Craig Eibling, James Warmbrod, Eric Trachsel, Paul Minter, and Lisa Wetherill for all their extra hard work with the BBQ.

Overall, the BBQ was a success and the Hardin Northern FFA will use the money to finance trips and activities FFA members will enjoy! The Hardin Northern FFA will see you next year at the BBQ!