Hardin Northern H.S. drone teams do well at state meet

Second overall

Members of the Hardin Northern High School Polar Props team, which placed second in the state championship drone race, are (from left) Justin Thiel, Riley Newton, Bekah Allen, Preston Grappy and Carl Woodruff.

Drone teams from Hardin Northern High School took two of the top three spots in the state championship drone race at River Valley High School on Tuesday night.

The Polar Props team placed second overall, tailing the first place team by three points.

The team placed first in Engineering, Portfolio and Display and Capture the Flag, and second in Video.

The Polar Props was fourth in Head to Head (technical issues with drone camera and motor wires prevented the team from flying).

The other HN High School team, Top Drones, placed second in Portfolio and Display, third in Engineering, Capture the Flag and Video and second in Head to Head for an overall third place finish.

In junior high competition, the HN team Bear Force One placed second in Engineering, and Portfolio and Display, third in Capture the Flag, fifth in Video and second in Head to Head for third place overall.