Hardin Northern plans Polar Bear Showcase

DOLA — Hardin Northern will host its second annual Polar Bear Showcase and Art Show on Monday, March 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature student-led demonstrations and exhibits throughout the building, providing the community with the opportunity to see the academic work happening in the HN district.

All grade levels will be involved, from kindergarten through senior high. Guests will be able to explore the classrooms and interact with the students to get a glimpse of the learning taking place at HN.

In addition, artwork will be on display from the district’s various art classes.

HN promotes Project Based Learning, an objective outlined in the district’s 2016 Strategic Plan, to help students learn by actively engaging them in solving real-world problems or answering complex questions, and then demonstrating their knowledge and skills by creating public products or presentations for a real audience.

As a result, students develop deep content knowledge as well as critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and communication skills – all important to 21st century learning. Hardin Northern’s school-wide Project Based Learning will be featured at this community event which is free and open to the public.