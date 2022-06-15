Health department to offer free bicycles

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















The Kenton-Hardin County Health Department is offering a free bicycle program on July 9 at the fairgrounds.

The Family Bike Program is open to adults and children of all ages and will make bicycles available at no cost.

The only qualification is the recipient receiving the bicycle can ride it without training wheels and be accompanied to the event by an adult.

To register call the health department at 419-673-6230.

Registration is open through next week so enough bicycles can be available for the event.