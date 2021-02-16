Health department’s vaccine clinic reset

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















The Kenton-Hardin Health Department announced that the vaccine clinic scheduled for today has been postponed until Thursday.

Kelsey Ralston, public information officer for the department, encouraged people to watch its social media and other media outlets for updates.

The office was closed today due to the weather and while the phone system will not be manned, people are asked to leave a message. The call will be returned upon returning to the office, Ralston said.