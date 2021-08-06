HHWP CAC’s program helps to beat the heat

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















HHWP Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program began July 1, 2021 and runs until Sept. 30, 2021.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

Last year, more than 783 families in Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot and Putnam counties were assisted through the program.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with HHWP CAC. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-423-3755 ext. 302.

Clients need to provide copies of the following documents for their appointment:

Copies of the most recent energy bills;

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

Proof of disability (if applicable);

Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60); and

Statement of COVID diagnosis within the last 12 months (if applicable)

Documentation of age if over 60 years of age

For more information about the features of the program, contact HHWP CAC at 419-423-3755. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider call 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.