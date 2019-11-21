HN administrators are given five-year contract extensions

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

DOLA — Two Hardin Northern administrators received five-year contract extensions at the monthly school board meeting Wednesday night.

Brett Halsey, elementary principal and Andy Emerine, technology director, were awarded the extensions, which include 2.5% annual raises, said Superintendent Jeff Price.

Halsey joined the district as elementary principal in 2015 and Emerine joined the staff in 2008.

Price said both had “great evaluations and exceeded expectations.”

The superintendent noted that in a closed session to discuss the contracts that preceded the vote, board member Kenny Hopson said, “Our school district is blessed” to have Halsey and Emerine.

In other action, the board adopted a public relations consultation agreement with Kylie Dickman, a multimedia student at Ohio Northern University.

Price said she will work 15 hours a week to improve the district’s presence on social media to better connect with parents and publicize the school. She already has added some videos of school activities to the district’s Facebook and internet sites.

Dickman will be paid $4,000 over the course of the agreement, he said.

In other business, the board:

– Heard sixth-grade students discuss their ancient civilization project.

– Designated Andy Ayers, cafeteria director, to ensure the district meets the nutritional standards adopted by the Ohio Department of Education. Price said it is a new requirement included in the Ohio Revised Code.

– Approved the senior trip to New York City from March 24 to 28, 2020. Andrew Cano, high school principal, said the school would not be having a trip if it were not for the seniors who “resurrected” the trip. They needed a minimum of 34 people to attend and are now up to 35. Cano believes they will get to 40.

– Approved moving of the school musical so it will not conflict with the senior trip. It now will be March 20-22, 2020. The board must give its approval for activities on Sunday.

– Approved extracurricular contracts for Brian Reeves, winter assistant athletic director and McKenzie Madison, winter assistant cheerleading advisor.

– Approved a list of weight room and technology equipment of no further value to the district to be offered to the public for sale or disposal.

– Approved changes on the salary schedule for teachers Jessica Cano and Kelly Settlage for additional education.

– Accepted the resignation of Mike Dennis as a teacher with Hardin Northern effective Nov. 29.

– Learned the junior high and high school band/choir show will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, with the elementary music show set for 7 p.m. Dec. 12.

The next board meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 11 and the starting time was changed to 5:30 p.m. to not conflict with the band/choir show.