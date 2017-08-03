HN schedules ready

DOLA — Hardin Northern is announcing that schedules for grades 7-12 will be available in the high school office on Wednesday, Aug. 9; Thursday, Aug. 10; Friday, Aug. 11; Monday, Aug. 14; and Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. each day.

Schedules also will be available before the beginning of the first day of school, 8:20 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

All fees from previous years must be paid (or at least partially paid) before picking up this year’s schedule. Note: Hardin Northern is not charging fees for this year’s classes.

There will be a K-12 open house on Monday, Aug. 14 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Parents are encouraged to bring their students to meet their teachers.

There also will be an orientation meeting for all incoming 7th graders and their parents on Monday, Aug. 14 at 5:30 p,m in the cafeteria and all parents and students in grades 7-12 are asked to be in the varsity gym at 6 p.m. for a meeting with Principal Andrew Cano. Schedules, student handbook, attendance and athletic eligibility will be discussed.

Elementary teachers will be holding their parent meetings during the open house and parents and students are asked to attend. Kindergarten and 1st grade meetings will be from 4:30 to 4:50 p.m., 2nd and 3rd grade from 4:55 to 5:15 p.m., 4th and 5th from 5:18 to 5:38 p.m., and 6th from 5:40 to 6 p.m. All meetings will be held in the teachers’ rooms.

Parents of new students wishing to enroll are asked to make an appointment before the first day of school. Grades 7-12 should call Mr. Wilson at 419-759-3515 ext. 1202 and students in grades K-6 should call Mrs. Thiel at 419-759-3158 ext. 1200. You must bring social security card, birth certificate, custody papers, proof of residency/open enrollment forms, and immunization records when enrolling.