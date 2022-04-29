HN softball holds off W-G for first victory

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















WAYNESFIELD — Hardin Northern scored early and often and then held off Waynesfield-Goshen the rest of the game to pick up a 13-12 victory and its first softball win of the season on Thursday afternoon.

The Polar Bears plated two runs in both the first and second innings before crossing home four times in the to of the third to take an 8-1 lead.

After Waynesfield scored five on the bottom of the third to get within 8-6, HN scored three times in the fourth to go ahead 11-6. Waynesfield plated two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to get back within 11-8.

Both team scored a run in the fifth and Hardin Northern added another run in the top of the seventh before Waynesfield scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to get within a run. Heidi Trachsel had four hits and an RBI and Emmah Boose added an RBI double to lead the Polar Bear hitting attack.

Ava Hopson chipped in with three hits, Blaire Hipsher had two hits with an RBI and Brenna Flowers and Lauren Lenhart both had RBI singles.

Flowers pitched all seven innings to get the win in the pitching circle. She allowed six earned runs on 13 hits and a walk with a strikeout.

The Polar Bears are now 1-10 on the season and 1-7 in NWCC play. Waynesfield is 2-3 and 2-3.

On Wednesday the Polar Bears suffered an 18-5 setback to Elgin.

Trachsel had a double and three RBIs to lead the Polar Bears at the plate. Catherine Overs and Makenna Eibling added singles.

———

Thursday

HN 224 310 1 – 13 13 7

WG 105 210 3 – 12 13 4

WP – Flowers. LP – Wilson.

2B – Boose.

Wednesday

E 100 26 – 18 13 5

HN 001 13 – 5 3 0

WP – Penry. LP – Legge.

2B – Trachsel.