Ice cream social set at Alger First UMC

Ice cream social set at Alger First UMC

ALGER — The Alger First United Methodist Church is sponsoring an ice cream social Saturday, July 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Neighbor to Neighbor Outreach Center, 305 N. Main Street, Alger.

Donations will benefit the Backpack Blessing event for Upper Scioto Valley students.