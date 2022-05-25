Involvement Fair at KMS

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















The Kenton High School PAWS and Key Club members enjoyed recruiting incoming freshmen at the KMS Involvement Fair. PAWS is a mental health awareness group sponsored by Gatekeepers, and Key Club is a service and leadership group sponsored by Ada Kiwanis. The 8th graders were asked to spin the wheel and answer a question pertaining to high school, mental health and service. The clubs are looking forward to getting to know the Class of 2026 and getting them involved in all the activities KHS has to offer.