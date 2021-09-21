KCS advises of death of new art teacher

By TIM THOMAS

A new elementary and middle school art teacher for Kenton City Schools has died.

Elizabeth “Liz” Steen, 32, died at her home in Findlay on Sunday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Superintendent Chad Thrush said Steen was out of school with a short illness just before the Hardin County Fair.

She had been awarded a one year contact at the Kenton school board’s Aug. 16 meeting.

Steen was from Findlay and a graduate of Bowling Green State University. She had taught in Toledo and Bryan before coming to Kenton.

“Mrs. Liz Steen was a positive and passionate educator who truly cared for her students. In her very short time at KCS, she had already developed good relationships with both colleagues and her students,” Thrush said. “Our staff, students, parents and community continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Thrush notified parents of the news late Monday afternoon through the school’s communication system. Students were not told about Steen’s death at school on Monday so parents could choose to speak to their son or daughter that evening.

KCS planned to have counseling available for those who request it.

Visitation for Steen will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Hanneman Funeral Home, 302 E. Maple Street, Liberty Center. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8074 County Road T, Liberty Center with interment to follow at Heath Cemetery.

Also during Monday’s monthly school board session, members again heard from Michael and Michelle Laubis, who raised concerns about medical issues related to the coronavirus. Michelle also noted many people are unhappy with the mask advisory issued earlier in the day by the Kenton Hardin Health Department.

Robert McKenzie also discussed his opposition to a mask mandate and advised the board he would be ready to file a lawsuit against KCS should it issue a mandate requiring the wearing of masks.

Thrush told the Times he saw the health department’s mask advisory notice late Monday afternoon. “It’s definitely something we would take under advisement,” he said, adding the superintendents of schools in the county may get together to discuss the issue.

In personnel action, the board:

– Approved the retirement resignation of Amanda Dyer, KMS teacher, effective Nov. 15. She has been with Kenton City Schools for 19 years.

– Approved Trent Reichelderfer as a high school educational assistant. His probationary period begin Aug. 23 and runs through Jan. 20, 2022.

– Approved the following employee supplemental contracts for the 2021-2022 school year: Deb Bartlett and Matt Dudek, junior class advisor 1/2; Philip Buckingham, KHS assistant boys basketball coach; Caleb Austin, KHS freshman basketball coach; Adrienne Smythe, KMS 7th grade girls basketball coach; and Lindy Howard, KMS 8th grade girls basketball coach.

– Approved the following non-employee supplemental contracts for the 2021-2022 school year: Braden Rostorfer, KHS assistant boys basketball coach; Wade Wetherill and Jeff Haudenschield, KHS assistant girls basketball coaches; Jason Manns, KHS assistant wrestling coach; Jeff Elliott, KMS wrestling coach; Michelle Musser, KHS assistant swimming coach; Amanda Cameron, KMS winter cheerleading coach.

– Approved a pay scale adjustment for teacher Haley Garland based on completion of additional education.

– Approved maternity leave of absences for Lindsey Numbers and Gwen Brickner.

– Approved a medical leave of absences for Brooke Purcell, Samantha Sprang and John Dean.

– Approved the following volunteer coaches: basketball – Mike Lowery, Ellie Miller, Rod Miller, Brad Wilkerson and Sara Hoyt; swimming – Megan Kaufman, Kim Kaufman and Jenna Sherman.

In other action, the board:

– Approved an overnight trip for Top Twenty on Jan. 22-23 to Nitro, W.Va.

– Approved Ericka Rodriguez and Vincente Mendez as independent contractors for interpreting.

– Approved permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2022.

– The board’s next regular meeting will be Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.