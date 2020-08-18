KCS to deliver lunches and breakfasts to students during remote learning period

KCS to deliver lunches and breakfasts to students during remote learning period

Kenton City Schools will deliver lunches and breakfasts to students between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the remote learning period of Aug. 24-Sept. 25.

Superintendent Jennifer Penczarski announced the delivery program at Monday’s school board session. It had just been finalized earlier in the day, she said.

“We want to make sure kids are educated and are fed,” Penczarski said.

The district’s bus drivers will be leading the effort, with at least one staff member on each route to do the actual delivery.

People are asked to use this form – go.kcs.me/lunch2021 – to sign up their child for KCS school meals to be delivered to their home or a designated address in the school district. A new form must be completed for each of your children.

People do not need to complete this every day as this is an automatic order for your child each school day during remote learning.

If you require meal pick up instead, Kenton Middle School or Kenton Elementary School are the current designated pick up sites.

Meals will be delivered Monday through Friday, except for days that the district will not be open.

Each day, children will receive one cold breakfast pack and one cold meal or ready-to-heat lunch meal. All meals meet the requirements for the National School Lunch Program. The menu is located at MySchoolMenus.com under Kenton Elementary School.

While breakfast meals are free, lunch meals will be charged to your child’s cafeteria account at the rate at which your child qualifies – free, reduced (40 cents) or full pay ($2.60 KES and $2.85 KMS/KHS). Students who are reduced or full pay will receive communication weekly regarding their student’s balance. People also can view their student’s lunch activity, balance and make payments at PaySchoolsCentral.com.

Free meal applications need to be completed every school year. They can be completed online at PaySchoolsCentral.com or a paper copy can be mailed to you.

People who need to cancel a meal delivery are asked to call 419-673-7248, option 2, by 6 a.m. the day of service.