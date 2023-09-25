Kenton High School Class of ‘60 reunites

Attending 63rd reunion

Gathering for the 63rd reunion of the Kenton High School Class of 1960 were (from left, front row) Lou Ann Anderson, Judy Hommel Lieberick, Carolyn Temple, Sondra Rhoades, Jeanne Hayes Reese, Evelyn Jones Osborn; (back) Clayton Downey, Robert Case, Morris Johnson, Jim Long, Susie Mullins, Rose Valerio Harshfield, and Billie Thompson.

Kenton High School Class of 1960 met for reunion of classmates at the Elks Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Festivities opened by a greeting song of “Hi, neighbor” by Sondra Rhoades. Committee chairwoman Kay Flowers shared some fun facts and readings. Jon Wheeler , 1937 alumni, was recognized for his accomplishments of his 103 years, and the class sign he made was used in the class photos.

Twenty-seven class members and 13 guests enjoyed a luncheon and then class photos were taken. The number of deceased members remained at 51.

The information for the next reunion of Sept. 24, 2024, was made available for everyone to take home.