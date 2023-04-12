Kenton looks to limit solar growth in city

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

Kenton is trying to get ahead of the growth of residential solar energy systems by proposing legislation that restricts where solar panels can be placed.

The ordinance was given its first of three readings at City Council’s meeting Monday night.

“We’re not trying to shut down solar,” said Law Director John Schwemer.

However, in a residential district, the only way solar panels will be allowed is if they are on the roof of a structure, he said. Plus, homeowners will need to get a permit for installation of the panels.

They will not be allowed in the front yard or along any street frontage, nor any side or rear yard.

“It’s important for us to get on top of this,” Schwemer said.

He advised any citizens with questions about solar panels to contact the mayor or council members, or attend the next council meeting on April 24.

In other business, council suspended its three-reading rule and adopted a resolution to accept the bid of VFT Excavation LLC of Celina for construction of the Scott Avenue lead line replacement project on the city’s west side.

The company submitted the low bid of $527,684, which came in just under the engineer’s estimate of $533,241.

The only other bidder was RD Jones Excavating Inc., Harrod, which bid $561,590.

Council adopted an ordinance appropriating another $82,070 for the project, which had an original estimate of $425,000.

New water lines will be installed on Scott Avenue between West Grove and West North streets, and on West North between Kuert Avenue and Westview Estates.

The city’s water supply now dead-ends on Scott Avenue, but this project will connect it with existing water lines to create a loop and result in stronger water pressure, according to Cindy Murray, safety service director.

Also at the meeting, council:

– Heard the second reading of a resolution authorizing the sale of personal property no longer needed for municipal purposes.

– Adopted the final reading of a resolution to allow Grove Cemetery to seek to renew its one-mill levy for five years. It will appear on the November ballot. The levy will generate an estimated $106,000 annually.

– Was reminded by Mayor Lynn Webb that the city’s spring cleanup is set for April 17-20 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the east side of the Hardin County Fairgrounds.

– Heard Auditor Brian Hattery report that Tina Weber, chief deputy auditor, has submitted her resignation. He said Kenton is losing her to another public entity.

– Learned from the mayor that if anyone still needs brush picked up from recent windstorms to contact the city.

– Heard Murray remind residents not to throw their grass clippings into the street because they will clog the storm sewer.

– Learned from Councilwoman Antwilla Davis, representative to the Grove Cemetery board, that workers will be mowing non-stop at the cemetery and they will be laying 36 foundations. She encouraged people to be mindful of the workers when they visit the cemetery.

– Heard Webb report on Monday’s meeting of the Downtown Business Association which featured experts from Heritage Ohio. While they are impressed with the stock of buildings, if something isn’t done the city risks losing them in about 10 years. She said a public/private partnership is needed “if we want to save the heritage of the downtown. What we have is iconic,” she said.