Kenton Middle School Washington trip meeting set Thursday

There will be a meeting about the Washington D.C. trip on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. in the Kenton Middle School auditorium for students going and their parents/guardians.

Any remaining paperwork can be handed in at that time.

Topics discussed will include packing lists, instructions/expectations for the trip and times/plans for leaving on May 7. If there are any questions, contact the school. A notary will be present to notarize any medical forms.