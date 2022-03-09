Kenton panel supports continued ban on fireworks

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

A Kenton City Council committee is recommending the city continue to prohibit the discharge of fireworks.

The Legislation, Codes and Regulations Committee, during a meeting Tuesday evening, voted to stick with the ban on the discharge of fireworks in the city. That recommendation will be presented to the entire council at its March 14 meeting.

The committee includes Chairperson Antwilla Davis and members Ray Lawrence and Anda Tudor.

A new state law that takes effect July 1, 2022, allows the discharge of consumer fireworks on several holidays unless limited or prohibited by local laws.

Those dates are: New Year’s Eve and Day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day weekend, Juneteenth, July 3, 4 and 5 and the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays preceding and following, Labor Day weekend and Diwali.

As part of the new law, any political subdivision may opt-out of allowing the ability to discharge fireworks.

Although Kenton’s existing law is a “flat out prohibition now, if you opt-out it puts the public on notice you’re going to stick with it,” said Law Director John Schwemer.

He will prepare legislation for council to consider in support of opting-out of the new state fireworks law.

Both Police Chief Dennis Musser and Fire Chief Bruce Donnelly said they support opting-out of the law.

Also at the meeting, Mayor Lynn Webb raised concerns about advertising signs being posted throughout the city, most recently in the boulevard section of Jacob Parrott Boulevard. Her main issue is having to pick up those signs, especially after strong winds hit the area.

Existing city ordinances don’t regulate the posting of business advertising signs, noted Schwemer, so the committee would have to consider proposing new measures.

Lawrence said a simple solution might be to talk to the business posting the signs to resolve the matter. The mayor said she will do that.

The committee also is being asked to address the number of vacant buildings and houses, and how long they can remain vacant.

Mayor Webb said Kenton has a “tremendous problem” with people living in vacant buildings.

Schwemer said one possible action would be to set a minimum water bill on all properties so the owner would have a financial incentive to work on renting a property.

He said they also could look into what other communities are doing to discourage vacant buildings. For instance, St. Marys has an ordinance that targets long-term vacancies. Building owners are supposed to submit a building plan. In addition, general liability insurance of $1 million is required on business sites and $250,000 on houses.

The administration will do more research into how other communities handle vacant sites and that will be discussed at the committee’s next meeting on April 7 at 4:30 p.m.