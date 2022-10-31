Kenton police and county sheriff’s reports

Kenton police

Thursday

Four subpoenas and six nuisance complaints were served.

Domestic disputes were reported at 398 E. Forest Rd. Apt. 38D., and the Springbrook Commons Apartments.

An unruly juvenile was reported at 59 Broadway St.

Tim P. Reid, 980 Meadow Lane, Apt. 29, was arrested on a bench warrant.

A fight was reported at the 300 block of W. Railroad St., concerning a man with a knife.

Friday

A report of domestic dispute was reported at Letson Avenue. Angel Lafferty, 204 Letson Ave. was arrested for domestic violence.

Theft was reported at 433 E. Franklin St.

An unruly juvenile was reported at 522 N. Main St.

Reckless operation was reported at the intersection of N. Detroit and W. North streets.

Saturday

Theft was reported at 322 W. Railroad St.

Reckless operation was reported at the intersection of W. Espy and S. Leighton streets.

A domestic dispute was reported at 528 Decatur St.

Threats and harassment were reported at 500 Letson Ave. and 423 King St.

Penny L. Humphreys, 502 W. Hueston St., Forest, was cited for a stop sign violation.

An unwanted person was reported at 1037 S. Main St. Apt. 300.

A suspicious person was reported at 954 Robinson Ave.

Sunday

Threats and harassment were reported at 398 E. Forest Road, Apt. 13B.

A domestic dispute was reported at 398 E. Forest Road, Apt. 85H.

An unruly juvenile was reported three times at 319 W. Carrol St.

An unruly juvenile was reported at 1037 S. Main St. Apt. B10.

A suspicious person was reported in the former Kmart parking lot.

Hardin sheriff

Thursday

Property damage was reported at 15474 CR 115, Kenton.

A domestic dispute was reported at 109 Tabler St., Alger.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7345 Ohio 67, Kenton.

Threats and harassment were reported at 418 University Ave., Ada.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 544 Buckeye St., Ada.

Friday

An arrest warrant was served at 1037 Main St., Kenton.

A hit and skip property damage accident was reported at 311 Main St., Kenton.

Theft was reported at 2275 CR 60, Ada.

A suspicious person was reported at 425 Park St., Dunkirk.

Saturday

Vandalism was reported in Ada at 401 College Ave., and 702 Main St.

An unruly juvenile was reported at 522 Main St., Kenton.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 441 Main St., Dunkirk.

Threats and harassment were reported at 13767 Pattison Ave, Kenton.

Property damage was reported at 1241 Columbus St., Kenton.

Property damage was reported in Dunkirk at 534 Main St.

Reckless operation was reported at 342 Kuert Ave., Kenton.

Theft was reported at Scott Ave., Forest.

An arrest warrant was served at 305 Wheeler St., Mt. Victory.

Sunday

A stolen vehicle was reported at 19724 Ohio 31, Mt. Victory.

An unruly juvenile was reported at 617 North Ave., Ada.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9021 CR 35, Alger.

A suspicious person was reported in Ada at 924 Christopher Circle.

An unwanted person was reported at 514 Johnson St., Ada.

A shooting was reported at 541 Lincoln Ave., Ada.