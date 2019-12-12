Kenton Ridge pulls away from Raiders in 4th quarter

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BELLEFONTAINE — Kenton Ridge outscored Ben Logan by seven points in the fourth quarter to post a 63-58 win over the Raiders in a Central Buckeye Conference cross-divisional game on Wednesday night.

The Raiders trailed 16-15 after eight minutes and 33-28 at halftime before outscoring the Cougars 16-9 in the third quarter to take a 44-42 lead going into the final eight minutes.

Peyton Derr had 11 points and Kayla Reeves added 10 to lead a balanced Ben Logan scoring attack. Lynzee Cronkleton chipped in with eight points and Kayla Horney netted 7.

The Raiders fall to 0-3 on the season.

Megan Freeman netted 30 points to lead the Cougars, who improve to 2-2.

Ben Logan was 18 of 28 from the free throw line.

Kenton Ridge won the junior varsity game 53-44. Kendra Kennedy and Elliott Bailey scored 10 each for Ben Logan.

———

Kenton Ridge (63)

Johnson 3-2 10, Rahrig 1-0 2, Schleinitz 3-2 10, Freeman 13-3 30, Rose 2-1 5, Schinkle 2-0 4, Taylor 1-0 2. Totals 25-8 63. Three-point goals: Johnson 2, Schleinitz 2, Freeman.

Ben Logan (58)

Derr 4-2 11, Cronkleton 3-1 8, Parker 1-3 6, Reeves 2-5 10, Naragon 2-1 5, Horney 2-3 7. Totals 18-18 58. Three-point goals: Derr, Cronkleton, Parker, Reeves.

Score by quarters

KR 16 17 9 21 – 63

BL 15 13 16 14 – 58