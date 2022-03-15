Kenton school board OKs 2022-2022 calendar

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















By KENDRICK JESIONOWSKI

Times sports editor

The Kenton City Schools Board of Education approved the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year during its March meeting on Monday night.

The board unanimously approved calendar A in which the academic school year for students will begin Aug. 24 and end on May 25 with week-long breaks for the Hardin County Fair, Thanksgiving and Spring and a two-week break for Christmas.

Teachers will have a professional development day on Aug. 22, followed by a work day on Aug. 23. The first day of school will be Aug. 24.

Students will then be off the week of Sept. 5-9 for the Hardin County Fair, the week of Nov. 21-25 for Thanksgiving, from Dec. 21-Jan. 3 for Christmas break and the week of April 3-7 for Spring Break.

Also built into the calendar are teacher based team days on the first and third Thursday of each month in which teachers will report at 7 a.m. and then students report at the normal time for the regular school day. These replace the monthly early release days in which the second half of the day is spent on professional development for teachers.

Parent teacher conferences will be held Nov. 3-4 and on March 23 and 24. Conferences will be in the evening on Nov. 3 and March 23 and students will attend school those days.

Superintendent Chad Thrush said that the plan received 85 percent of the votes from staff over the calendar B option, which had less time off at Thanksgiving, a shorter Christmas break and did not have a a spring break. Option B also had two professional development days built into it.

In other action, Thrush told the board that architects for the new school building project have submitted their lists of qualifications and hopefully later this week those qualifications can be reviewed and the list of potential architects will be narrowed to a top three. The superintendent said that after that, in about two weeks an interview process will take place with the three candidates and that hopefully by the next board meeting an architect will be hired.

“Then the real work gets started as far as the planning and development of the planning,” he said, adding that a construction manager will be hired shortly after an architect is hired.

In other action, the board:

– Heard a presentation from Kenton Elementary School third and fourth grade students Audrey Carlson, Adella Dudek, Sydney Dyer, Wyatt James, Jacob Lambert, Henry Newland, Caradee Turner and Isla Vier about Habit No. 8 at KES “Finding Your Voice.”

– Approved an eight-week medical leave of absence for Norman Hoppe beginning Mach 3.

– Approved as substitutes for the 2021-22 school year were Aubrey Thrush (teachers) Catherine Routt (educational assistant) and Megan Hanover (educational assistant).

– Approved the retirement resignation of Rodney Goslee as KMS custodian effective July 1. Goslee has been a custodian in the Kenton City Schools for 28 years.

– Approved the resignation of Shawn Stevens as KMS choir teacher and Dimensions teacher effective March 6.

– Approved the retirement resignation of Jeff Morrison as KMS custodian effective July 1. Morrison has been a custodian in the Kenton City Schools for 24 years.

– Approved the transfer of Robert Ashbrook from first shift KES custodian to fist shift KMS custodian beginning July 1.

– Approved the transfer of Pam Hamilton from KES second shift custodian to KMS second shift custodian beginning July 1.

– Approved the resignation of Bo Hoppe as KHS tennis coach effective immediately and the hiring of Mykaela Schriber as KHS tennis coach.

– Approved an agreement between Ohio Northern University and the Kenton City Schools for College Credit Plus courses for the 2022-2023 school year.

– Approved he 2021 tax rates and 2022 estimated revenue as submitted by the Hardin County Auditor.

– Approved authorizing META Solutions to advertise and receive bids on the board’s behalf for the purchase of two nine-passenger vans.

– Approved a memorandum of understanding between Kenton City Schools and the Ohio Association of Public School Employees regarding the workday/year criteria for the 2022/23 school year criteria as presented.

The next regular board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 25.