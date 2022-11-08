Kenton to shut down city water in NE section

Two water projects Wednesday night will result in the shutdown of city water to all residents and businesses in the northeast section of Kenton.

Safety Service Director Cindy Murray said the city is planning on repairing a valve on North Main Street and replacing a fire hydrant on North Wayne and Marie Avenue on Wednesday starting at 10 p.m.

This will affect all residents and businesses in the northeast section of town including both sides of Main Street and both sides of Columbus Street. Water should be restored by 6 a.m. Thursday . A boil water advisory will be in affect following the shutdown.