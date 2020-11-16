Kenton to shut-off water Wednesday evening in city’s Second Ward

Water will be shut off in Kenton’s Second Ward on Wednesday evening to allow for repair work on the system, announced Cindy Murray, safety service director.

The Second Ward is the northeast section of town (trash pick-up day is Tuesday). The shut-off will include the east side of Main Street and both sides of Columbus Street.

The shut-off will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. City crews will be replacing two shut-off valves on Oriental and Summit, and Superior and Summit streets.

Other city residents may notice a reduction in water pressure, Murray said.

Water service is expected to be restored by Thursday morning.