Kenton water shutdown to begin at midnight

There will be a citywide shutdown of water in Kenton beginning at midnight Monday, announced the city’s water works office.

The shutdown will enable city crews to complete a water valve replacement at the corner of High Street and Marie Avenue on the city’s north side.

Crews began working to repair a water leak at the intersection Monday morning but have not been able to replace the value with the system under pressure, according to a water works office spokeswoman.

Once the water is turned off, workers hope to complete the value replacement in approximately five to eight hours.

When water service is restored, the city will be put on an alert for residents to boil water used for consumption until further notice.