Kentonite gets 54 months in prison for drug charges

MELISSA SCOTT

By JOEL McCULLOUGH

Times staff writer

A Kenton woman was sentenced this week to 54 months of prison after she pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in a case heard in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

According to records from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s office, on Dec. 1, 2021, Melissa Rana Scott, 398 E. Forest Road, Apt. 24C, Kenton, sold .49 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. The defendant said the narcotics were brought from the home of her father, James Scott. The transaction was completed with the defendant’s 8-year-old daughter present.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Scott sold 4.15 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer at her residence. Again, Scott’s daughter was present.

In addition to the prison time, Judge Steve Christopher ordered Scott to pay a fine of $5,000 with a reimbursement payment of $240 to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. Her operator’s license is suspended for two years. She was given credit for 97 days served in jail.

Also in court this week:

Tyler Michael Caudill, 10501 U.S. 68, Kenton, pleaded not guilty to possession and trafficking of/in a fentanyl-related compound. His bond was set at $7,500 and jury trial is set for July 25 at 8 a.m.

Jeffrey Ronald Ohara, Lakeview, was present for an initial arraignment and requested counsel for the charges of aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. His bond was set at $3,000 and arraignment was continued to April 13 at 2:45 p.m.

Kaylee Raeann Queen, 360 S. Main St., Mount Victory, pleaded not guilty to possession and trafficking in/of a fentanyl-related compound. Her bond was set at $7,500 and jury trial is set for Aug. 16 and 17 at 8 a.m.