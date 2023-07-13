KHS principal gives school update to Rotary

Jason Jones, principal of Kenton High School and Rotary member gave an update on the 2022-2023 school year to the Kenton club.

He highlighted the gradual changing in the culture at Kenton High School. Since becoming principal, he has worked on increasing academic rigor, which is, raising expectation of the students and teachers and challenging them to achieve higher academic goals.

Jones also highlighted student activities, academic awards, JROTC, FFA, Top Twenty, Quiz Bowl and sports awards and achievements.