Home Featured Killed 20 years ago, is there new hope for trail?

Killed 20 years ago, is there new hope for trail?

Posted on February 23, 2017
1
0
217

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Featured
1 Comment

One Comment

  1. lssalyer

    February 24, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    I see so many local folks at the ONU track walking for exercise. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a place where we could walk,ride bikes,push baby strollers or just have family fun?
    Along an old rail line in Kentucky turned into a beautiful walk trail you can see people all the time enjoying the quiet peaceful surroundings.
    Businesses are locating near the trail providing the hikers with snacks, bicycle rentals and more. No crime has been reported there at all.
    The opportuniy to have a recreational area here in Hardin County was shot down by Township Trustees for reasons that were preposterous.
    My opinion was never asked for and I live about three hundred yards from the old rails.
    Lloyd Salyer Alger

Leave a Reply