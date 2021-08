Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION —Marion Harding defeated Kenton 26-24, 25-11, 25-18 in season-opening volleyball action on Saturday.

Brynn Butler had 10 digs to lead the Wildcats defensively, while Sadie Larrabee had three kills to lead the Kenton offense.

The Lady Wildcats host Ada on Tuesday. The junior varsity match is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.