Leader of BBB of West Central Ohio to retire

LIMA — The Advisory Board of the Better Business Bureau of West Central Ohio would like to announce the retirement of President Cheryl Parson after more than 25 years of serving the BBB.

Following a 27-year career in the banking industry, Parson joined the BBB in 1996 as membership director, being responsible for increasing membership and development. The BBB’s membership dramatically increased in size during her tenure as director.

A few years later she was promoted, becoming the office’s operations director and, eventually, to serve as its branch manager.

Parson was promoted to the position of President of the BBB, West Central Ohio Branch, in August of 2013, replacing former president, Neil Winget.

Reflecting on her time at the BBB Parson said, “I can’t believe I’ve been here 25 years. Being such an interesting and rewarding job has made the time go by so quickly!”

In retirement, Parson says she and husband, Dwight, hope to travel and spend more time with family and friends.

Parsons’s retirement is effective the end of August. Reghan Winkler will take over as executive director.