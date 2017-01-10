Lights out in Forest area

FOREST — About 572 AEP Ohio customers in and around Forest lost power about 6:43 a..m. today, according to the company’s website, as temperatures rose overnight to bring an icy mess into the area.
Power was expected to be restored by late morning.
FOREST — About 572 AEP Ohio customers in and around Forest lost power about 6:43 a..m. today, according to the company’s website, as temperatures rose overnight to bring an icy mess into the area.
Power was expected to be restored by late morning.
You must be logged in to post a comment.