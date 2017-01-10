January 10, 2017

  • search
Top Header Ad
Recent News
Home
Local News

Lights out in Forest area

Date:
in: Local News
Leave a comment

FOREST — About 572 AEP Ohio customers in and around Forest lost power about 6:43 a..m. today, according to the company’s website, as temperatures rose overnight to bring an icy mess into the area.

Power was expected to be restored by late morning.

Leave a Reply