Mass planned at shrine

The Conventual Franciscan Friars invite people to the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey.

The Franciscans this year have developed the theme of “Our Journey with Our Blessed Mother.”

Mass is set for noon on June 11 with Father David Endres. He is a priest of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, ordained in 2009. He is the academic dean and assistant professor of church history at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary/The Athenaeum of Ohio in Cincinnati.

For more information call 419-396-7107 or visit olcshrine.com