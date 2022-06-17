Menu announced for June 20-24 S.O.U.P.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving meals June 20-24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coterie, 1 N. Detroit St., Kenton.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, June 20 – hamburgers on a bun or hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and ice cream

Tuesday, June 21 – chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and corn

Wednesday, June 22 – ham and beans, corn bread, glazed carrots and fruit Jell-O.

Thursday, June 23 – lasagna, tossed salad, and bananas with sauce

Friday, June 24 – smorgasbord or chef’s choice

Bread and butter, dessert and beverage will be served with every meal, and the menu is subject to change.

The S.O.U.P. kitchen is open to everyone, from businesses and employees around the square, to senior citizens and the Hardin County Council on Aging.

S.O.U.P. depends solely on donations and checks can be made out to S.O.U.P. and mailed to: Pam Miller, 605 W. North Street, Kenton.

The ladies of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church also will have their clothing and accessories for distribution the same week at the basement of St. Anthony’s, Kenton.