Mona Kay Anderson, 85 of Mt. Victory passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. A graveside service will begin at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Hale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mona to Universal Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

