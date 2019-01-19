MV woman sent to prison for five years

MV woman sent to prison for five years

A Mount Victory woman pleaded guilty to multiple counts of money laundering and was sent to prison for five years in a case heard in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

According to court records from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s office, Traci Gray, 19252 CR 200, Mount Victory, was found guilty of 17 counts of money laundering and one count each of complicity to money laundering and burglary.

Judge Scott Barrett sentenced Gray to a total of 60 months in prison and fined her $4,750.

In other recent cases, Georgina Louise Lightner, 407 S. Leighton St., Kenton, pleaded guilty to one charge of burglary. Barrett sentenced Lightner to 24 months in prison and fined her $150.

Michael Hites Jr., last known address, 150 Harris St., Kenton, was placed on community control for five years after he pleaded guilty to one count of failure to verify current address. Hites was sentenced to 30 days of local incarceration and was fined $100.

By DAN ROBINSON

Times staff writer