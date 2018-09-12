Nearly $400,000 generated at Junior Fair Livestock Sale

Editor’s Note: This story is being reprinted to correct the names of buyers of many of the champion animals from Saturday’s Hardin County Junior Fair Livestock Sale as published in Monday’s Times.

Incorrect information used for the news story and photo captions was provided to the Times by the livestock sale committee.

New information from the committee was submitted for today’s article and accompanying captions.

The Hardin County Junior Fair Livestock Sale generated nearly $400,000 for the young sellers on Saturday.

Market premium and add-ons totaled $398,031, according to results provided by the livestock sale committee.

That total is down from $433,276 paid in 2017, but add-ons were similar as $80,235 were paid to the youth this year compared to $81,105 a year ago.

There were 427 sellers, up from 396 in 2017, and more buyers this year at 367 compared to 334 the previous year.

Totals for each species showed 257 hogs selling for $105,060; 31 lambs, $49,459; 25 beef steers, $55,088; 15 beef feeders, $3,100; 29 rabbits, $8,462; 54 goats, $22,827; 118 dairy feeders, $55,680; 21 dairy steers, $14,593; broilers, $24,140 and turkeys, $2,971. The milk sale generated $3,725 for dairy exhibitors.

The sale produced record prices for three animals – reserve champion barrow, reserve champion rabbits and the champion turkey.

Alli Underwood’s champion beef steer sold for $3,550. It was purchased by a buyers’ group that included Maple Brook Farms LLC, Joe Bontrager/Sauder Feeds Inc., Silver Creek Supply, USV Lions Club, Quest Federal Credit Union, Buchenroth Excavating, Mennel Milling – Foraker Elevator, Liberty National Bank, County Line Ag Service, LandTech Co., Ag Credit, Wilson Tire Co., Larry and Cindy Underwood, Sullinger Farms, Gary Saylor Auctioneer and Wyandot Mutual Insurance Co.

The reserve champion beef steer exhibited by Brian Searson sold for $3,500 to a group that featured Minich Truck Repair, Mennel Milling – Foraker Elevator, LandTech Co., Fred and Nancy Searson, Quest Federal Credit Union, Circle R Corp., Billenstein Farm + Drainage, Findlay Implement Company, County Line Ag Service, Citizens National Bank of Bluffton, NUPCO Tile Co., and Dunson Farms.

Mckala Grauel’s champion market lamb sold for $1,700 to a buyers’ group that included Shroyer Show Stock/Gentic Solutions, McClaren Farm, Manns Farms, Billenstein Farm + Drainage, Liberty National Bank, Post Show Cattle and Haviland Drainage Products.

Sidney Gossard sold her reserve champion market lamb for $1,875 to a group that included Guyton Builders, Mary Ann Stair, Lambright Club Lambs, Joyce’s Homemade Caramel Sauce and 302 Carry Out.

Lance Good sold his champion market goat for $700 to Sunrise Cooperative.

Katherine Good sold her reserve champion market goat for $450 to Hensel Ready Mix Ind.

The champion barrow shown by Elizabeth Thompson was sold for $2,550 to a group that included Minich Truck Repair, R-D Jones Excavating and Show Cattle, C T Family Farms LLC, Allen Tire LTD, USV Lions Club, Holbrook Farms, Ag Credit, LandTech Co., Circle E Farms, 235 Grill, Henderson’s Auto Parts, Rudolph Foods Co., Block Insurance, Underwood Stock Farms – Luke and Holli, and Mennel Milling – Foraker Elevator.

Kaytlin Billenstein sold her reserve champion barrow for a record $4,250 to a group that included Diamond Friesians, Legacy Farmers Co-op – Findlay, Quest Federal Credit Union, Mennel Milling – Foraker Elevator, Fred and Nancy Searson, Ag Credit, LandTech Co., Wilson Tire Co., Liberty National Bank, McClaren Farm, Parrott Implement Co., Poet Biorefining – Marion, Hempy Water, Tanner Butcher, J D Equipment, Bauer Farms, Hepburn Feed and Supply, Wyandot Mutual Insurance Co., M& W Farm Supply, Jon Cross for State Representative, Precision Strip Trans/Inc., Yoder Metal Sales, Stewart Seeds/Casper Farms and Underwood Stock Farms – Luke and Holli.

Dylan Thompson’s champion market gilt was sold for $2,250 to a group that included Mennel Milling – Foraker Elevator, Minich Truck Repair, R-D Jones Excavating and Show Cattle, C T Family Farms LLC, Allen Tire LTD, USV Lions Club, Holbrook Farms, Ag Credit, LandTech Co., 235 Grill, Henderson’s Auto Parts, Rudolph Foods Co., Block Insurance, Underwood Stock Farms – Luke and Holli.

Kyle Searson’s reserve champion gilt sold for $1,250 to a group that featured Block Insurance, Dan and Sherri Beale, Ag Credit, LandTech Co., Quest Federal Credit Union, Holbrook Farms, Billenstein Farm + Drainage and Lean Value Sires.

Cami Lowery sold her champion rabbits for $750 to McCullough Industries Inc.

Mara France’s reserve champion rabbits were purchased for a record $1,700 by a group that included Quest Federal Credit Union, Roger Crowe for Commissioner, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Wilson Tire Co., Thomas and Marker Construction, Jon Cross for State Representative, Robinson Fin Machines, Kenton Times and Precision Strip Trans/Inc.

The champion beef feeder exhibited by Dylan Thompson was purchased by McCullough Industries and Stillwater Metal LLC for $1,000.

Sammie Unger’s reserve champion beef feeder was sold for $1,100 to Shaffer’s Auto Body and Paint, and Kenton Truck and Equipment.

Sean Kuhlman’s champion broilers sold for $700. The purchasers were Quest Federal Credit Union, The Kroger Company and Jon Cross for State Representative.

The reserve champion broilers of Keller Stout were purchased for $1,000 by HSLC, Quest Federal Credit Union, Thomas Stout, Schwemer, Markley, McKinley and Seely, Jon Cross for State Representative and The Kroger Company.

Caitlyn Stover sold her champion dairy steer for $1,300 to Cardinal Bus Sales.

Kennedy Parker’s reserve champion dairy steer was sold for $900 to Silver Creek Supply, Ammons and Johnson Farms, and Findlay Implement Co.

Kody Buchenroth’s champion dairy beef feeder was purchased by McCullough Industries and Stillwater Metal LLC for $2,500

Colten Perkins sold his reserve champion dairy beef feeder for $2,050 to Golden Giant Buildings, Max’s Water Dog Races and Flea Market, Hempy Water, Forest Business Boosters, Kenton Ace Hardware, Community First Bank, N.A., Quest Federal Credit Union, Jakob’s Electric, Jon Cross for State Representative, Hardin Memorial Hospital and McBride Financial Services.

Slade Gossman’s champion turkey sold for a record $900 to Heritage Coop, Ada Area Buyers Club and Findlay Implement.

Dakota Gossman’s reserve champion turkey was purchased for $850 by HSLC.

The annual sale of a gallon of milk was sold for $3,725 and will be shared by 11 dairy exhibitors: Callie Cromer, Jonathan Cromer, Allison Harpel, Laney Harpel, Ethan Lawrence, Grace Lawrence, Nathan Matson, Clay Rager, Dillon Rall, Brooke Vansky and Zachary Wedertz.

Names of the buyers will be included in the Kenton Times’ post-fair tab.