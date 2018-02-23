New heat pump

When a condenser was needed for the Hardin County Probate Court, the unit was too big to get through the doors of the attic of the courthouse.

Instead, a crane was needed to lift the heat pump to the roof of the building, said Richard Lawson, courthouse maintenance director.

The new unit is the first heat pump to be installed in the courthouse in several years, he said, but the savings on energy costs could be a trend for the future.

Times photo/Dan Robinson