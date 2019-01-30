No printed Kenton Times today; edition available online for free

No printed Kenton Times today; edition available online for free

The Kenton Times announced it will not print a Wednesday edition of the paper due to safety concerns for foot carriers and motor route drivers, said Publisher Jeff Barnes.

The Times will rerun local news and sports stories and photos from Wednesday in Thursday’s print edition.

Wednesday’s paper will be available online only at www.kentontimes.com.

The Times is offering free access to the paper now through Saturday.

Go to the menu bar at the top of the page and click on the “download” tab to access the paper.

The Times hopes readers like the online access to the paper and they can register to receive a free week of online access.

In addition, the Times is offering a $6 a month special deal for them to continue receiving the online edition, he said.

They can subscribe for 3, 6 or 12 months.